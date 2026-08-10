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Colorado sheriff warns Aspen Acres Fire victims to watch for contractor fraud

The Custer County Sheriff is providing a warning as folks hire contractors following the Aspen Acres Fire.
Red flags when hiring a contractor following Aspen Acres Fire
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CUSTER COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — As residents rebuild following the Aspen Acres Fire, the Custer County Sheriff's Office is warning the community to watch for contractor fraud.

Sheriff Rich Smith took to social media to share red flags residents should watch for when hiring contractors, which are listed below:

  • high-pressure sales tactics
  • demands for full payment upfront
  • no written contract
  • requests to sign over insurance checks
  • no local references

"If something feels wrong, believe your instincts and call the sheriff's office immediately if something feels wrong and call before you sign or make any payments," explained Smith.

The sheriff also offered the following steps residents can take to protect themselves:

  • get at least three written bids
  • Never pay 100% upfront
  • get everything in writing
  • verify permits before work begins
  • pay by check or card and keep receipts

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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