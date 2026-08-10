Colorado sheriff warns Aspen Acres Fire victims to watch for contractor fraud

CUSTER COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — As residents rebuild following the Aspen Acres Fire, the Custer County Sheriff's Office is warning the community to watch for contractor fraud.

Sheriff Rich Smith took to social media to share red flags residents should watch for when hiring contractors, which are listed below:



high-pressure sales tactics

demands for full payment upfront

no written contract

requests to sign over insurance checks

no local references



"If something feels wrong, believe your instincts and call the sheriff's office immediately if something feels wrong and call before you sign or make any payments," explained Smith.

The sheriff also offered the following steps residents can take to protect themselves:



get at least three written bids

Never pay 100% upfront

get everything in writing

verify permits before work begins

pay by check or card and keep receipts



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