Colorado school board member stresses why local elections matter

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — As of Monday morning, about 58,000 ballots had been turned in by El Paso County voters, which accounts for about 11 percent of the ballots sent out in the county.
Noble Predictive Insights points out that the turnout for "off-year" elections is typically much lower than "on-year" elections. An off-year election is one where no major nationwide election is taking place. The same organization cites voter fatigue as an issue, as there have been multiple special elections in southern Colorado in the past year.
However, if you want to make sure your tax dollars are working for you, local elections are critical. In the Nov. 4 Election in Colorado, many will be selecting new school board members.
"Choosing a person that represents you and your values is vital," D-20 School Board President Amy Shandy told News5. "Researching and knowing who that candidate truly is and what they truly stand for is so important because we're talking about things like our workforce, our economy, our future."
Shandy mentioned that when she was on the campaign trail, she had several people ask her why they should care about school board members if they don't have kids.
"If you're paying taxes, you are an investor in the school district," Shandy responded. "Your money is going here, whether you like it or not. And so you participating in this election is like you voting for the future of the community that you want."
According to the Colorado Association of School Boards, a school board and all of its members should be leaders in:
- envisioning the community’s education future
- assessing and reflecting the educational needs and values of the community
- developing an educational philosophy
- establishing school district goals
- overseeing the school district budget
- adopting policies
- assuring systemic review and evaluations of all phases of the school program
- advocating on behalf of students and schools
Shandy is pointing out that she and the other D-20 school board members are responsible for overseeing a budget of more than $600 million.
"It's our job to make sure that she's handling that budget with fiscal responsibility and that she's doing it in a way that reflects, again, the community's values," Shandy said of D-20 Superintendent Jinger Haberer.
Shandy believes El Paso County voters can do better when it comes to making their voices heard this election. The election is Nov. 4, at you have to drop your ballot off before 7 p.m. that night.
School District Offices
El Paso County School District No. 20 (Academy District 20) Board of Directors
Four year term
(Vote for not more than Three)
Holly Tripp
Renée Malloy Ludlam
Brandon Clark
Susan Payne
Eddie Waldrep
Jennafer Stites
Cynthia Halverson
Calhan School District RJ1 Board of Directors
Four year term
(Vote for not more than Three)
Jim Elrick
David Hammond
Buckey Lobdell
Charlotte Trojanovich
Cheyenne Mountain School District 12 Board of Directors
Four year term
(Vote for not more than Two)
David Schulz
Janna Blanter
Kara Mehall
Jessica Lehman
Colorado Springs School District 11 Board of Directors
Four year term
(Vote for not more than Three)
Michelle Ruehl
John Gustafson
Jeremiah Johnson
Bruce Cole
LeAnn Baca Bartlett
Michael Carsten
Charles Johnson
El Paso County Colorado School District 49 Board of Directors – District 1
Four year term
(Vote for One)
Jamilynn D'Avola
Ivy Liu
Holly Withers
El Paso County Colorado School District 49 Board of Directors – District 4
Four year term
(Vote for One)
Chris Harrell
Lori Thompson
Ellicott School District No. 22 Board of Directors
Four year term
(Vote for not more than Three)
Amy Bautista
Ryan Boone
Michael Ferguson
Amanda Kobilan
Clinton Schubert
Alice Trulson
Lewis-Palmer School District 38 Board of Directors – District 1
Four year term
(Vote for One)
Tim Bennett
Lewis-Palmer School District 38 Board of Directors – District 3
Four year term
(Vote for One)
Ginger Schaaf
Jackie Burhans
Manitou Springs School District No. 14 Board of Directors
Four year term
(Vote for not more than Two)
Kimberly de La Harpe
Kelley Parker
Miami-Yoder Joint School District No. 60 Board of Directors
Four year term
(Vote for not more than Three)
Daniel Carneal
Samantha L. Berg
Ronny Burr
Jon Hogeboom
Peyton School District No. 23JT Board of Directors
Four year term
(Vote for not more than Three)
Robert Christian
Carrie LaFollette
Buffi Cavanagh
Kelli Markus
Widefield School District 3 Board of Directors
Four year term
(Vote for not more than Three)
Michelle Hubbard
Luis Ybarra Jr.
Pamela "Proal" Jones
William "Wen" Dolphin
