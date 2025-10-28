Colorado school board member stresses why local elections matter

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — As of Monday morning, about 58,000 ballots had been turned in by El Paso County voters, which accounts for about 11 percent of the ballots sent out in the county.

Noble Predictive Insights points out that the turnout for "off-year" elections is typically much lower than "on-year" elections. An off-year election is one where no major nationwide election is taking place. The same organization cites voter fatigue as an issue, as there have been multiple special elections in southern Colorado in the past year.

However, if you want to make sure your tax dollars are working for you, local elections are critical. In the Nov. 4 Election in Colorado, many will be selecting new school board members.

"Choosing a person that represents you and your values is vital," D-20 School Board President Amy Shandy told News5. "Researching and knowing who that candidate truly is and what they truly stand for is so important because we're talking about things like our workforce, our economy, our future."

Shandy mentioned that when she was on the campaign trail, she had several people ask her why they should care about school board members if they don't have kids.

"If you're paying taxes, you are an investor in the school district," Shandy responded. "Your money is going here, whether you like it or not. And so you participating in this election is like you voting for the future of the community that you want."

According to the Colorado Association of School Boards, a school board and all of its members should be leaders in:



envisioning the community’s education future

assessing and reflecting the educational needs and values of the community

developing an educational philosophy

establishing school district goals

overseeing the school district budget

adopting policies

assuring systemic review and evaluations of all phases of the school program

advocating on behalf of students and schools

Shandy is pointing out that she and the other D-20 school board members are responsible for overseeing a budget of more than $600 million.

"It's our job to make sure that she's handling that budget with fiscal responsibility and that she's doing it in a way that reflects, again, the community's values," Shandy said of D-20 Superintendent Jinger Haberer.

Shandy believes El Paso County voters can do better when it comes to making their voices heard this election. The election is Nov. 4, at you have to drop your ballot off before 7 p.m. that night.

School District Offices

El Paso County School District No. 20 (Academy District 20) Board of Directors

Four year term

(Vote for not more than Three)

Holly Tripp

Renée Malloy Ludlam

Brandon Clark

Susan Payne

Eddie Waldrep

Jennafer Stites

Cynthia Halverson

Calhan School District RJ1 Board of Directors

Four year term

(Vote for not more than Three)

Jim Elrick

David Hammond

Buckey Lobdell

Charlotte Trojanovich

Cheyenne Mountain School District 12 Board of Directors

Four year term

(Vote for not more than Two)

David Schulz

Janna Blanter

Kara Mehall

Jessica Lehman

Colorado Springs School District 11 Board of Directors

Four year term

(Vote for not more than Three)

Michelle Ruehl

John Gustafson

Jeremiah Johnson

Bruce Cole

LeAnn Baca Bartlett

Michael Carsten

Charles Johnson

El Paso County Colorado School District 49 Board of Directors – District 1

Four year term

(Vote for One)

Jamilynn D'Avola

Ivy Liu

Holly Withers

El Paso County Colorado School District 49 Board of Directors – District 4

Four year term

(Vote for One)

Chris Harrell

Lori Thompson

Ellicott School District No. 22 Board of Directors

Four year term

(Vote for not more than Three)

Amy Bautista

Ryan Boone

Michael Ferguson

Amanda Kobilan

Clinton Schubert

Alice Trulson

Lewis-Palmer School District 38 Board of Directors – District 1

Four year term

(Vote for One)

Tim Bennett

Lewis-Palmer School District 38 Board of Directors – District 3

Four year term

(Vote for One)

Ginger Schaaf

Jackie Burhans

Manitou Springs School District No. 14 Board of Directors

Four year term

(Vote for not more than Two)

Kimberly de La Harpe

Kelley Parker

Miami-Yoder Joint School District No. 60 Board of Directors

Four year term

(Vote for not more than Three)

Daniel Carneal

Samantha L. Berg

Ronny Burr

Jon Hogeboom

Peyton School District No. 23JT Board of Directors

Four year term

(Vote for not more than Three)

Robert Christian

Carrie LaFollette

Buffi Cavanagh

Kelli Markus

Widefield School District 3 Board of Directors

Four year term

(Vote for not more than Three)

Michelle Hubbard

Luis Ybarra Jr.

Pamela "Proal" Jones

William "Wen" Dolphin

