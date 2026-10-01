Colorado police officers use recent CPR training to help save a choking infant

BUENA VISTA, Colo. (KOAA) — Buena Vista police officers used recently completed CPR and first aid training to help save the life of a choking infant this week.

According to a social media post by the Buena Vista Police Department, officers were called to a report of an infant who was choking and not breathing on Sunday. Sgt. Frazer Pomfret and Anitta Wroten were the first officers to arrive, followed by Officer Stephen Caffrey. Chaffee County Fire Protection District and Chaffee County EMS also responded.

The department said its officers had completed CPR and first aid recertification Sept. 16, including training on how to respond to choking infants.

The department specifically thanked Evan Brady with Chaffee County EMS, who taught the recent recertification, as well as Chaffee County Sheriff's Office communications officers for quickly dispatching first responders to the call.

The department said the incident underscored the importance of maintaining first aid and emergency response skills.

You can watch video shared by the Buena Vista Police of the rescue at the top of this article.

Right to Hunt and Fish? Amendment 83 Right to Hunt and Fish? Amendment 83 question asks voters

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.