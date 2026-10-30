Colorado Parks and Wildlife urges drivers to watch for wildlife as daylight saving time ends

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — As daylight saving time ends this Sunday, Colorado drivers are being reminded to watch for wildlife on the roads. The earlier sunsets coincide with animals moving to lower elevations for the winter, increasing the chance of encounters during the evening commute.

Wildlife moves during peak traffic

Bridget O’Rourke, statewide public information officer for Colorado Parks and Wildlife, said clocks turn back an hour Sunday, which means it will get darker earlier. She said wildlife are moving to their winter homes during the busiest morning and evening traffic periods.

“Wildlife travel along roads for a variety of reasons, but mainly they’re looking for food, water or shelter,” O’Rourke said. “They’re trying to get away from the colder temperatures at higher elevations.”

Wildlife-related crashes

October through December are among the busiest months for wildlife-related crashes in Colorado. Colorado State Patrol responded to 3,811 crashes involving wildlife last year.

Record bear activity

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is reporting record-high bear activity across the state this year.

“In Colorado this year, we have seen a record high number of bear incidents and activity,” O’Rourke said. “And so bears are going to be walking along roads during dawn and dusk. And their goal is to just fatten up and eat as much as they possibly can before winter. So it’s safe to say that Coloradans will see more bears along our roadways this year.”

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What drivers should do

Colorado Parks and Wildlife recommends slowing down in wildlife crossing areas, scanning roadsides for movement and giving animals time to cross. Drivers should also remember that where there is one animal, there may be more nearby.

“If you see wildlife along the road to slow down, stay alert. If you see one animal, you’re likely to see more along the roadway,” O’Rourke said. “And then also to have a little bit more patience to give them time to cross the road.”

“Seeing wildlife can be really exciting, but it’s really important that safety is the priority,” O’Rourke said. “So that should be the priority for yourself, other drivers, and the animal.”

If a collision happens, drivers should contact Colorado State Patrol for assistance.

Wildlife crossings and a new optional fee

O’Rourke said wildlife crossings, overpasses and underpasses in the state are another part of watching for wildlife on roads.

“Colorado is actually a leader for being mindful of wildlife migration patterns as we build new roads,” O’Rourke said. “Coming in January of 2027, Coloradans are going to see an optional $5 fee on their vehicle registrations, where if you want to pay into wildlife crossing projects, you can.”

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