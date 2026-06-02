Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers perform unique rescue at a home in Fairplay

FAIRPLAY, Colo. (KOAA) — Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) officers performed a unique rescue at a home in Fairplay over the weekend.

Jason Nay took a video of wildlife officers rescuing a bull-moose, who found himself caught in a rope in their back yard.

Officers had to use a tazer instead of a tranquilizer before they attempted to untangle the animal because the moose was not injured. CPW says using the tazer was a quick way to briefly immobilize it, and tranquilizing the animal would have been much more complicated.

Thankfully, the moose is okay and got right back up after being untangled.

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