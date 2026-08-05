Colorado Parks and Wildlife lethally remove uncollared wolf in Grand County due to depredation

GRAND COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) announced members and agents had lethally removed an uncollared male yearling wolf in Grand County Tuesday.

CPW officials said the wolf was a member of the One Ear Pack.

The action was taken in response to four confirmed depredation events involving four calves in total, CPW said.

The first depredation event was confirmed on June 29 in Jackson County, CPW said, and consecutive events were confirmed on July 26, July 31 and Aug. 1 in Grand County, CPW said. These events occurred despite the producers pursuing non-lethal conflict minimization efforts.

Conflict minimization efforts pursued by producers included conducting a site assessment to identify effective tools and techniques for their operations, deployment of range riders, use of scare devices, active human presence and applying for injurious non-lethal hazing permits, CPW said.

A final report on the lethal removal efforts will be posted to the CPW website when complete.

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