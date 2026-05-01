Colorado Parks and Wildlife implements out-of state license plate parks pass

COLORADO (KOAA) — Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) has implemented an out-of-state vehicle license plate daily parks pass.

CPW says the Parks and Wildlife Commission (PWC) recently approved a park pass for vehicles with out-of-state license plates for $15 a day. The fee went into effect on Friday.

According to CPW, a similar fee structure is used on other CPW products.

Vehicles with Colorado license plates can still purchase the annual Keep Colorado Wild pass with their vehicle registration for $29 per year, or purchase a daily park pass for $10 a day.

CPW says a $2 fee for residents and out-of-state license plates is in effect at the following parks:



Chatfield State Park (Littleton)

Elk Head Reservoir State Park (Craig)

Golden Gate Canyon State Park (Golden)

Pearl Lake State Park (Routt County)

Stagecoach State Park (Routt County)

State Forest State Park (Larimer County)

Steamboat Lake State Park (Routt County)

For more information about park passes, visit CPW's website.

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