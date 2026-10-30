Colorado National Guard has helped rescue 50 people and 20 pets amid flooding

PAGOSA SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Army National Guard has helped rescue or extract at least 50 people and 20 pets as crews continue working around the clock to help communities impacted by flooding in southwestern Colorado.

Chief Warrant Officer 2 Joshua Holm, a pilot with the Colorado Army National Guard's Delta Company, 3rd Battalion, 140th Aviation Regiment, said the Guard's aviation task force had completed 14 missions as of 11 a.m. Tuesday, accumulating 23.3 hours of flight time. The National Guard's response covers 12 counties under disaster declarations, with operations based out of Pagosa Springs in coordination with the Archuleta County Sheriff's Office and emergency management officials.

Holm said the Guard began mobilizing last Friday. Crews conducted aerial surveys to assess damage, identify people in need and determine where rescue operations were necessary. CLICK HERE TO HEAR FROM A COUPLE RESCUED.

"What I saw from the air is, you know, that community is definitely impacted and it looks like a long-term impact just from the level of devastation," Holm explained.

But he also witnessed neighbors helping one another as the flooding unfolded.

"That community also... what I saw is them coming together. There were a lot of neighbors helping neighbors," he added.

During one mission, crews were sent to check on an elderly resident to make sure she had enough supplies to last one to two weeks. While the helicopter was on the ground, nearby residents flagged down the crew, saying they were out of water and needed to be evacuated. The mission quickly turned into an extraction of an entire family and their animals from a home near County Road 500, southwest of Pagosa Springs.

The Guard was operating two helicopters out of the Pagosa Springs Airport: a UH-60 Black Hawk and a UH-72 Bravo Lakota. Both aircraft are equipped with hoisting capabilities, allowing crews to reach people in areas inaccessible to ground vehicles or larger aircraft. Holm said the Black Hawk can carry more patients while still performing hoist rescues. The smaller Lakota is particularly useful in tighter spaces and higher elevations, with visibility that makes it effective for search operations. Depending on the circumstances, crews can conduct extractions close to the ground or use hoists reaching as high as 275 feet.

"We train hoist operations and confined aerial operations frequently. It's part and parcel with our daily activities," Holm said.

For Holm, the missions are especially meaningful because they allow him to use skills he has spent much of his career developing. He joined the National Guard at 17 and grew up in a military family. Originally from Nebraska, he transferred to the Colorado National Guard in 2017 and eventually became a pilot after beginning his career in aviation maintenance.

"This is very, very fulfilling for me to be able to use, you know, a skill set that I've always desired to develop, and I can return those skills back to the community by utilizing these helicopters to do exactly what they're designed to do," he said.

The demanding operations have required crews to work long days, sometimes beginning before 6 a.m. and continuing into the evening as the Guard works to maintain nearly round-the-clock operations.

Holm said crews regularly check on one another during high-risk missions to ensure both soldiers and rescue operations remain safe.

"At the end of the day, that's who we are as Colorado guardsmen. We're your neighbors. We're here to help and we have the expertise to do that," he said.

One particularly memorable moment came after Holm and his crew rescued a family stranded in the backcountry. After safely transporting the family to Pagosa Springs, the crew later encountered them again while shopping at a local grocery store. Holm said it's uncommon for rescue crews to reconnect with the people they help after an extraction.

"So when that happens, that is pretty rewarding cause it's unique. Oftentimes we don't get to make contact with the people that we're helping," he stated.

Holm also urged the public to stay clear of restricted flight areas and avoid flying drones near rescue operations.

He said drones have become an increasingly common concern for aviation crews, but temporary flight restrictions established in coordination with the Archuleta County Sheriff's Office and emergency management officials are helping protect rescue operations. His message to the public: respect those restricted areas to protect rescue crews, aircraft and the people being transported.

Holm said the Guard's response will continue as long as necessary, with weather experts monitoring the potential for additional rain and snow heading into the weekend. He said the timeline for the mission remains dependent on changing conditions and the needs of affected communities.

"We're gonna be down there as long as necessary to get the community safe and the help that they need," Holm said.

And while the work can be demanding, Holm said Guard members are proud to be able to help their fellow Coloradans.

"At the end of the day, we are your neighbors too. This is what we train to do every day, and I know each and every one of my brothers and sisters in arms are happy to use our skill sets to help the very people that we live next to."

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