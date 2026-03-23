Colorado law enforcement agencies warn of scam text

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Over the weekend, several people started posting to social media asking if a notice they received via text was real. Colorado State Patrol says it is a scam.

The text included a document with the words "NOTICE OF DEFAULT" and "ENFORCEMENT ACTION INITIATED." The document states immediate action is required, telling people they need to "remit full payment" or appear before the court. The document looks official as it has the Seal of Colorado at the top and even includes fake court hearing information.

"Do NOT click any links or send any money. Courts will not contact you by text message demanding payment," Colorado State Patrol wrote on social media. "If you ever receive something like this and aren’t sure if it’s real: Look up the court’s official phone number online. Call them directly during normal business hours to verify. When in doubt, don’t trust the text. Verify it."

Click here for the original post from CSP.

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