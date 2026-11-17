EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — A homeowner says months of back-and-forth with his builder over electrical problems in his brand-new home led him to turn to a state law designed to protect buyers from construction defects.

Crews tore up Kevin Niles' front yard southeast of Colorado Springs last week, digging down to the electrical line feeding his brand-new home. Niles says after months of trying to get View Homes to fix his electricity problem, he did not feel his concerns were being taken seriously until he turned to Colorado law.

"They kept just coming out trying to do as little as possible, as fast as possible. And would not do anything that I asked for," Niles said of View Homes.

Niles says the problems started days after moving in, eventually damaging appliances and leaving lights flickering — what he describes as dozens of times a day.

"We literally live in the dark. We have, we keep our lights off, everything off at night," Niles explained.

View Homes disputes that characterization. In an email statement to News5, View Homes says it has worked with Niles since shortly after closing, bringing in electrical contractors and inspecting the home through the formal claim process. The company says it's reviewing the results and will respond through the proper legal channels. You can read the full statement at the bottom of this article.

Frustrated, Niles turned to Colorado's Construction Defect Action Reform Act, or CDARA. According to state law, the act gives homeowners a process to notify builders of alleged defects and an opportunity to pursue repairs or a settlement before going to court.

"I researched it. I tried to figure out what I, what, what I had or my capabilities as a homeowner, how I could pursue that," Niles said.

Niles showed News5 communication from Mountain View Electric Association in early November showing major voltage fluctuations. A distribution engineer who inspected the home suspects the issue is tied to the result of a faulty piece of equipment or a cable fault. As of Monday, Niles still doesn't know what is causing the issue. News5 reached out to Mountain View Electric for more insight and we are awaiting a response.

"I also think people need to be aware of the CDARA process and what's available to them as new homeowners and what they can do to basically fight the system that sometimes feels completely against them," Niles said.

Niles says after the line was replaced, he is still experiencing issues. He also wants other homeowners to know the protections available under Colorado law.

We'll continue to get updates on Niles' situation. For more information on who qualifies under CDARA, click here.

Full statement from Carolyn Baker, a View Homes spokesperson:

"View Homes is aware of Mr. Niles’ concerns about the electrical system in his home. Since shortly after closing, we have worked with him to address his concerns, including bringing in electrical contractors to evaluate the home. We have also inspected the home as part of the formal claim process under Colorado law and are reviewing the results to determine the path forward. Because the claim is active, we can’t discuss specifics. We will respond to the notice through the proper legal channels.

We take our responsibility to our customers seriously, through the homebuilding process and after closing. We continue to work toward a positive and productive resolution with Mr. Niles."

What is CDARA?

CDARA stands for the Construction Defect Action Reform Act, a Colorado law first created in 2001.

It sets special legal rules for construction defect lawsuits involving real property, treating them differently from ordinary lawsuits like negligence.

Its goal is to give homeowners and builders a structured process to address alleged defects — including a chance to inspect and repair the problem — before a lawsuit goes to court.

Who qualifies?

Residential homeowners who have alleged construction defects in their property.

Homeowners' associations (HOAs) representing five or more units that are part of the association. An HOA filing a defect action must notify unit occupants of the action.

Note: Over time, the law's scope was also expanded to commercial construction.

What steps do you have to take?

Give notice to the builder first. Under the "notice of claim" process, a residential homeowner must notify the construction professional at least 75 days before filing a lawsuit. Provide a list of the alleged defects to the construction professional. Allow an inspection. The homeowner must give the construction professional the opportunity to inspect the alleged defects, which must be completed within 30 days of notice. Give the builder a chance to respond. If the builder wants to fix the problem, they must deliver an offer of payment to cover the defects or agree to remedy them within 30 days of the inspection. Mind the deadlines. A defect action must be commenced within two years after a defect is discovered. Colorado's statute of repose is six years, with a two-year extension if the defect is discovered in the fifth or sixth year after substantial completion.

Good to know about damages

Generally, a claimant cannot recover more than actual damages.

Damages are limited to $250,000 in any action against a construction professional.

A claimant may receive treble (triple) damages if there is a violation of the Colorado Consumer Protection Act, or if the construction professional does not substantially comply with the notice of claim process.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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