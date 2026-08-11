Colorado high school forced to cancel its football season

SWINK, Colo. (KOAA) — Following back-to-back winless seasons, Swink High School announced there would not be a football team this season.

"Swink School is sad to announce that due to the low number of high school boys going out for football, we will have to cancel the season," the school posted on social media. "The players have the option to go to Cheraw, Rocky Ford or La Junta depending on where they live. If you have questions, please reach out to Ms. Moreland."

People took to social media to share their feelings.

"Thank you to the coaches (P. Bickel, Montoya, Olivieri, and R. Bickel) for all of the hard work behind the scenes," Aleala P. wrote. "You guys gave it your all for months working hard to develop a winning program for Swink and it was awesome to watch the effort you put in as the excitement for the season built up. Thank you to the football boys for rallying together to try to get more players for the program. This season obviously didn't go as planned, but you gave it your all and should be proud! Good luck to everyone this football season no matter who you may be playing for."

The Swink Lions went 0-9 over the past two seasons, finishing 3-6 in the 2023 season. They had nine games scheduled this year against the following opponents:

St. Mary's

Custer County

Hoehne

McClave

Fowler

Rocky Ford

Springfield

Las Animas

Holly

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