FOUNTAIN, Co. — Applying to college can be a burden for students' wallets before they even know whether they’re getting in. This week, Colorado seniors can explore more options without paying an application fee at participating schools.

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Colorado Free Application Days 2026: Schools and how to apply

Colorado Free Application Days run Oct. 20–22. At Fountain-Fort Carson High School, counselors are helping seniors take advantage of the opportunity and pushing them to think about what comes after graduation.

For senior class president Jasmine DeLoach, the Air Force is the goal. But she applied to CSU Pueblo as a backup, keeping another path open.

Counselor Vivian Bodenheim said removing application fees can encourage students to consider schools they might otherwise pass over.

“I think it gives kids the opportunity to apply to schools that maybe might have been like financially out of their reach or just like an opportunity to cast a wide net,” Bodenheim said.

Counselors have spent the past two months helping seniors prepare their Common App. During the free days, they’re available to help students finish applications, find waiver codes and work through questions.

“Not all kids have someone at home who's helping them do these things, so they're coming to us hoping that we're going to be able to kind of guide them through that,” Bodenheim said.

Participating schools include UCCS, CSU Pueblo, Colorado College, CU Boulder, Colorado School of Mines and the University of Northern Colorado. Find the full list and school-specific waiver instructions on the Colorado Department of Higher Education’s website.

For students still unsure about college, Bodenheim said applying gives them a choice to consider later.

“Just because they apply and get accepted doesn't mean they have to go, you know, but at least that option's there for them.”

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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