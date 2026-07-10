Colorado firefighters caught on camera saving home, owner shares gratitude

BEULAH, Colo. (KOAA) — A Beulah homeowner whose security cameras captured firefighters stopping a wildfire just yards from his home is thanking the crews he believes saved his property, while urging others to embrace fire mitigation efforts that may make the difference between losing a home and returning to one.

Paul Hindman said he and his wife were out of town when the Aspen Acres wildfire threatened their property and had no way of knowing whether their home had survived.

"All we knew was what was being reported online," Hindman explained. "We had no idea what was going on with our house, which of course is just devastating. Lots of tears for us."

Because the home's security cameras were powered by solar energy, Hindman was able to review the footage after electricity and internet service were restored.

"My wife and I just broke down," he said while holding back tears. "The fire just started coming towards our house, trees were catching on fire, we caught it all on video, and then all of a sudden, the fire department just shows up and starts putting it out, calmly, like they were putting out a campfire. We could not believe it."

Hindman said watching the footage reinforced his appreciation for the firefighters who worked to protect homes throughout the Beulah Valley.

"There's no words to say how much we so appreciate them doing this to help the citizens of our valley, all of our neighbors," he said, noting that nearby homes were destroyed while his remained standing.

He credited both the firefighters' response and a community fire mitigation project completed just weeks before the fire reached his property.

"A year ago, there was a grant that came through," Hindman added. Crews removed trees around the home, including several large ones that were cut down about two weeks before the wildfire.

"That is what saved it. Two weeks ago, I can't believe it," he said. "We are so grateful, so grateful. Thank you, Beulah Fire, and thank you for all the other firefighters that saved our property."

Hindman encouraged other homeowners to take advantage of similar mitigation opportunities, even if it means sacrificing some trees. Click here for more on wildfire mitigation.

"If anybody else, if this happens to you and they've got someone that's gonna be able to do fire mitigation, do it, do it," he said. "I know it's hard, but do it."

Although he expects some damage to outbuildings and believes his well house may have burned, Hindman said he remains grateful that his family still has a home to return to.

"Again, thank you, thank you, thank you," he said. "Can't say enough."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

A historic fire and a glimmer of hope for evacuees The Aspen Acres Fire has grown to become the seventh-largest fire in Colorado history, but there's finally some good news. Some mandatory evacuations have been downgraded, giving hope to residents who have been out of their homes for more than a week. A Historic Fire & a Glimmer of Hope for Evacuees

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