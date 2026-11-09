Colorado community invited to honor Army Veteran at funeral Monday morning

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center is asking the community to come together Monday, Nov. 9, to honor the life and military service of retired Army soldier Sgt. 1st Class Joseph DiFrancesco, who died Oct. 15.

DiFrancesco, who dedicated 22 years to serving the United States, will be laid to rest during a funeral service with full military honors at Pikes Peak National Cemetery at 10545 Drennan Road in Colorado Springs. The service is scheduled to begin promptly at 11 a.m. Community members who wish to attend are asked to arrive by 10:30 a.m. and gather near the outdoor shelter by 10:45 a.m.

With much of DiFrancesco's family living outside the area, Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center is encouraging local residents, veterans, active-duty military personnel and others to attend the service or line the road leading into the cemetery to show their respect and support. The center said the community's presence would help ensure DiFrancesco receives the recognition and honor he deserves for his 22 years of military service.

The service is open to the public, and community members are encouraged to share the invitation to help spread the word.

"No veteran should be laid to rest alone," the center said in its call to action.

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