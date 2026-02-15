Colorado Avalanche Information Center warns of increased avalanche risk this weekend with new snow

This weekend is historically the most treacherous time for avalanches in Colorado, and it coincides with a snowstorm that will bring the highest avalanche danger of the month so far.

The Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC) explained that over the past decade, 10 avalanches have killed 13 people around Presidents Day weekend in Colorado. February is the deadliest overall month for avalanches in the state.

The Scripps News Group reported on this in 2025 as well, when Colorado was experiencing much more normal snowpack, and CAIC had to warn people not to try to "outsmart" the problem for a few powder turns.

CAIC This photos shows an avalanche from Feb. 12, 2026 in the Raggeds Wilderness near Marble, Colorado.

Things are a little different this year due to Colorado's snow drought, but the danger remains high this weekend in particular.

The combination of fresh snow, improving weather, and more people headed into the backcountry is elevating the risk, CAIC said. The organization rates avalanche danger on a scale of 1 to 5, and some northern and central mountains are rated 3, or "considerable," on Saturday and Sunday.

"So, that's actually pretty dangerous avalanche conditions, where we expect some avalanches to release naturally, and many slopes will be primed for human-triggered avalanches," said CAIC Deputy Director Brian Lazar.

“Holiday weekends bring more people into the backcountry at the same time avalanche danger is rising,” explained CAIC Director Ethan Greene. “Plan, check the forecast, and make sure everyone in your group has the training and rescue equipment needed to enjoy the weekend and get home safely.”

Avalanches this weekend may break into deeper, buried weak layers, CAIC said.

"The most dangerous slopes are going to be those that received more than about six inches of storm snow," said Lazar. "So you're going to find deeper snow totals most places at near and above tree line elevations, although in some places, like up near the Park Range near Steamboat and in portions of the western Elk Mountains, that danger will extend below tree line because they picked up more snow. The most dangerous slopes face on the north and east sides of the compass, where we are now, bearing really fragile, weak layers with all this new storm snow."

► CAIC provided the below video of an avalanche on Feb. 12, 2026, in the Raggeds Wilderness near Marble, Colorado.

Here is a breakdown of statewide conditions:



The Park Range and Elkhead Mountains saw the most snow with this week's storm

The central mountains will have dramatically different conditions where a foot of snow fell on weak faceted snow compared to where it landed on supportive crusts on southerly slopes. Southerly slopes should have safer conditions

Summit County and the Gore Range saw very little snow, so the danger level there remains low and moderate (level 1 and 2 on the danger scale)

The northern Front Range and Rocky Mountain National Park saw only about 4-8 inches of new snow, but could see an additional 4-8 inches on Friday evening

The storm may "overproduce" snow over Winter Park, CAIC forecasts

The storm wraps up Saturday morning in the southern mountains, so check local SNOWTELs for the final totals

The Sangre de Cristos and La Garitas mountains did not pick up much snow and have shallow snowpack currently

Lazar said he understands that with this dry winter, there is a lot of excitement for snowstorms.

"We do want people to get out there and enjoy it, but do so safely, and just realize that this combination of a holiday weekend, fresh snowfall, and a lot of pent-up demand gives us all the ingredients for an avalanche accident," he said. "So, we really want to get the word out that we can enjoy this snow by recreating in lower-angle terrain."

Backcountry travelers are urged to check the avalanche forecast frequently, adjust plans as conditions evolve, and carry the necessary tools in case of an emergency, including a transceiver, probe and shovel.

But some skiers are confident that backcountry skiing isn't for them.

Jack Lindauer, who was headed to Winter Park Saturday morning, said the possibility of avalanches was scary for him.

"I'm a little deterred. Personally, I'm worried that there's a lot of snow that I could get caught up in. I'm not the greatest skier, so I'll stick with the groomed runs and what they supply at Winter Park," he said.

But other skiers Denver7 spoke with Saturday are going in prepared.

Kevin Chow, who was headed to Crested Butte for a tour of Gothic Mountain, said he carries avalanche safety gear.

"We have beacons and probes and shovels," said Chow. "I've done the training before, so we're always prepared for it, but we're hoping not to encounter it."

Chow also added that as a fairly new backcountry skier, he hasn't had to think of avalanche risk much before.

"I'm trying to get into it more, and it's definitely something (avalanche risk) you have to think about," said Chow.

Denver7 also sat down with Drew Hildner, a field leader with the Rocky Mountain Rescue Group and one of the public information officers for the Colorado Search and Rescue Association.

"This is a dangerous weekend historically, in terms of a lot of people going out, a lot of people trying to get good snow," said Hildner. "It hasn't been a great snow year, but it doesn't change the fact that Colorado, pretty typically, always has kind of a persistent slab avalanche problem."

And while the fresh powder brings a lot of excitement to backcountry users, Hildner wants to make sure people don't let that excitement take over.

"What we see is the psychological aspect, is people get powder fever, so to speak, and are kind of willing to push things a little bit more, because now there's finally good snow. We want to encourage people to continue to make good and thoughtful decisions," he explained.

And whether you are heading to the backcountry for President's Day Weekend or some other time, there are things you should always know before heading out.

"It's important that you know, regardless of wherever you are, have a way to reach 911," said Hildner. "Whether or not that's a satellite messaging device or a cell phone with cell service and enough battery to be able to call for help if you need it."

Hildner said that one thing that makes it easier for rescuers is if backcountry users carry extra gear.

"Maybe some padding, some insulation from the ground, maybe a tent or a bivvy sack, and a stove and food to kind of help keep you warm, keep you comfortable," he explained. "The amount of time it took you to get to where you ended up in trouble is going to be how much time it takes us to get to you."