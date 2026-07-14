You probably didn't know Jews helped found these southern Colorado cities: here's their story

SOUTHERN COLORADO (KOAA) — Jewish settlers arrived in Southern Colorado as early as 1865, leaving a lasting mark on Trinidad, Pueblo and Colorado Springs through architecture, commerce and civic leadership. Now, historic landmarks and a new book are preserving that legacy for future generations.

Trinidad's Temple Aaron, founded in 1883 as Congregation Aaron, was built six years later in 1889. It is believed the first Jewish settlers of Trinidad were Bavarian immigrants; the initial prayer books were in German.

In recent years, Temple Aaron received a designation shared by fewer than 30 places across Colorado: national historic landmark status.

AC Cutler, a Temple Aaron board member who lives in Trinidad, said the building's significance goes beyond religion.

"It represented a distinct type of architectural style," said Cutler. "It also represents a huge part of Colorado history."

That designation has opened doors to grant funding, though Cutler said the community still needs support.

"As a building that's now registered as a national historic landmark, we have access to grants, but we still need support," said Cutler.

Temple Aaron went from nearly being sold to a national historic landmark in less than a decade. It now stands as a symbol of a people who helped build the city.

"Our first mayor was Jewish. The Rapp brothers, who were architects... designed this building and the opera house," said Cutler.

In Pueblo, Temple Emanuel tells a similar story of deep roots. Dedicated in 1900, it is the longest active synagogue in its original building this side of the Mississippi. Archives show Pueblo's Jewish settlers arrived as early as 1865.

Michael Atlas-Acuna, board president of Temple Emanuel, said the numbers tell the story.

"The 1870 Pueblo census shows there were 50 Jews in Pueblo for a population of 670 people," said Atlas-Acuna. "That's roughly 10% of the population."

Atlas-Acuna said his wife's family ended up in Pueblo because the city sponsored Holocaust refugees. But long before that, Jewish settlers had already shaped the community.

"Given the fact they were some of the initial settlers here, all the businesses on Union Ave in the 1930s, 40s, 50s, were Jewish businesses," said Atlas-Acuna.

For Atlas-Acuna, the synagogue belongs to everyone.

"Yes this is a Jewish house of worship, but it really belongs to the City of Pueblo," said Atlas-Acuna.

In Colorado Springs, the history is still being written.

This summer, Temple Shalom member Perry Bach is publishing a book meant to tell the history of the Colorado Springs' Jewish community, following 30 different stories from community members themselves, stories that are uniquely Coloradan, American and Jewish all in one.

"I think the history of any place is important, especially for the Jewish Community," said Bach.

Bach said the individuals at the center of those stories are what matter most.

"The individuals are very important," said Bach.

Across centuries and communities, she said, a common thread emerges.

"Over the centuries, the Jewish community reestablished themselves," said Bach. "Each place is different, but it's how people felt about being Jewish."

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