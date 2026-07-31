WATCH: How the Arkansas River has been a critical lifeline for centuries

SOUTHERN COLORADO (KOAA) — A big part of Colorado's deep rooted history is our agriculture. The Arkansas River has been a critical lifeline for centuries.

At one point, it served as the Mexico-United States border and is now essential for agriculture and irrigation.

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Pet boarding facility owner facing charges against animals and employee Daniel O'Sullivan owns Boardmoor Pet Resort off I-25 in Fountain. Earlier this month, he pleaded guilty to an animal cruelty charge after a dog died at the facility earlier this year. He's facing two additional charges. Pet boarding facility owner facing charges against animals and employee

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