WATCH: How Pueblo became known as the 'Steel City'

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — As Colorado gets ready to celebrate its 150th anniversary as a state, News5 wants to share stories of our history, especially in southern Colorado.

Pueblo's history is rooted in steel. In the late 1800s, Pueblo started to see a diverse population with people from all over the world coming to the city for jobs at the steel mill.

Here's how Pueblo became known as the 'Steel City.'

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Nine people shot in Denver, at least one dead The Denver Police Department reported the shooting happened near East Hampden Avenue and South Dayton Street. The area is on the southeast side of the city. Police posted information about the incident to social media just before 1 a.m. Monday. An update was provided just after 5 a.m., adding that at least one person had died. 9 people shot in Denver, at least 1 dead

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