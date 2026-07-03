Safe that's possibly more than 150 years old set to be opened in Cañon City

CAÑON CITY, Colo. (KOAA) — Nobody knows what's in it, but we'll find out in less than two weeks! A safe, that's possibly more than 150 years old, is set to be opened at long last at the Museum of Colorado Prisons in Cañon City.

It's all part of the celebration for Colorado's 150th birthday. The museum says a locksmith was able to crack the lock, and they'll do the live reveal on July 14 at noon.

How the safe got there is a mystery. Stacey Cline, the museum's administrator, says the locksmith estimates the safe dates back between 1864 and 1867. Some museum employees are guessing that maybe there's paperwork, money, gold bars, or nothing at all inside.

"I do not know when it was purchased by the state, or it could have been purchased by the territory of Colorado, but somehow it made it into cell house 3, ...inside the walls and in the basement," said Cline.

It'll be a free day at the museum, and they'll also unveil a new Department of Corrections time capsule, which visitors can see and interact with for the next 100 years, along with a new interactive kiosk.

Then, they'll place smaller items like warden letters, museum board meeting minutes, financials and other paperwork back inside the safe to be locked up for future generations to open.

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