How Pueblo almost became Colorado's state capital in the 1870s and 1880s

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — In the 1870s, Pueblo was transforming from a frontier town into a major economic force, and that growth nearly made it the seat of state government.

"Pueblo has now become a manufacturing hub, an industrial hub, as well as a transportation hub for all of the railroads,” Ann Boyden of the Pueblo County-City Library tells me.

"We were the second biggest city in the state. We were the biggest railroad hub. We were big and powerful,” adds Alexis Topping of the Pueblo Historical Society.

In a world driven by business magnates, Pueblo was first considered for the territorial capital in 1874.

"So much business was centered in Pueblo that the Pueblo delegates were really pushing that Pueblo be the state capital,” says Boyden.

Still, Denver was the larger city, and Henry C. Brown, a real estate developer in Denver's early days, had already pledged $50,000 for the capitol site to be located there.

"The increase to move it down to Pueblo would increase the number to $76,000,” says Boyden.

At the time, Colorado had only $30,000 in its treasury. Pledging $26,000 of its own money would have drained the state financially.

"People were really excited about Pueblo being the capital. I want to showcase how proud we are,” says Topping.

Then there were ever-prevalent prejudices.

"Their argument was that Pueblo had too many minorities here, too many whiskey drinkers, too many drunks,” added Topping.

Despite the opposition, the territorial House passed a bill to relocate the capital to Pueblo in February 1874.

"It dies in council, which is their... second government body in the territorial Congress,” says Boyden.

Pueblo would get a second chance. In 1881, five years after achieving statehood, Colorado held a popular vote to decide the capital. The contestants were the following cities:



Denver

Pueblo

Cañon City

Colorado Springs

"It seems like people usually go with their heart, of what they think is right, and not really look at the logistics of it,” says Topping.

With roughly 22,000 people living in Denver and a little more than 3,000 in Pueblo, the odds were stacked against Colorado's second city.

"I think it was kind of maybe intentionally weighed in that way because Denver already had the land and already had the title to it,” summarizes Boyden.

Denver won 66% of the popular vote. Pueblo came in second with 13%, making Denver the first and only state capital of Colorado.

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