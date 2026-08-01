Cripple Creek and Victor Gold Mining Company celebrates 50 years

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — A historic gold mine in Colorado is celebrating a major milestone and bringing back a popular attraction!

The Cripple Creek & Victor Gold Mining Company, a massive economic driver for Teller County, is marking its 50th anniversary this year. Lowe Billingsley, General Manager of the company, says they are ready to welcome the public back to the site.

The company hopes to start those tours as early as September.

"...There have been people literally from all over the world that have come and visited our mine, and we hear that all the time that, you know, somebody got referred to come and see it, and it's a special place to come and see what we do," said Billingsley.

The company employs more than 450 people and generates more than $600 million a year. Gold from the mine even covers the dome of the Colorado State Capitol.

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