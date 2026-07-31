Colorado Springs Celebrates Colorado's 150th Birthday with Sunrise, History and Community Events

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado will celebrate its 150th birthday on Saturday, and communities across Colorado Springs are marking the milestone with events highlighting the state's history, traditions and culture.

One of the day's signature celebrations begins before sunrise on Pikes Peak. The Pikes Peak Highway will open at 4:30 a.m., allowing visitors to drive or take a shuttle to the summit to watch the sunrise. Later in the morning, organizers will attempt to set a new Guinness World Record by having at least 250 people simultaneously dunk doughnuts into coffee.

"We thought a Guinness World Record attempt is just a fun way to celebrate Colorado's birthday, and we wanted to do something to elevate our visitor experience," said Sarah Braun, interim manager of Pikes Peak – America's Mountain.

Braun said organizers chose the record because Pikes Peak's high-altitude doughnuts have become one of the mountain's most recognizable traditions.

"The reason we chose our doughnuts is because Pikes Peak is known for our doughnuts," Braun said. "Baking above 10,000 feet is such an anomaly. We want to take advantage of it and really celebrate those iconic doughnuts."

But the Celebration on top of the mountain is just the start of the day. Celebrations will continue throughout the city. The Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum will host a free Colorado Day celebration from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. featuring live music, food trucks, family activities and the opening of a new exhibit titled The Freedom to Thrive: The American Experiment in Colorado Springs.

Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site will wrap up the day with the United We Rock Festival from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m., featuring local bands, food trucks, vendors and breweries.

Whether residents choose to spend the day on the mountain, learning about local history or enjoying live entertainment, organizers say the goal is the same, bringing people together to celebrate Colorado's past while looking toward its future.

