Bristol Brewing takes part in 150 Tables Across Colorado for state's birthday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A large community connection happened Thursday evening on Colorado Springs' west side in honor of Colorado's 150 years of statehood!

The owners and staff of Bristol Brewing set a very large table as part of the 150 Tables Across Colorado initiative, which invites individuals, organizations and cities across the state to bring people together to share a meal.

"We wanted to make sure it was neighbors, right, so we didn't do it digitally," said Mike Bristol, Owner and Host of Bristol Brewing. "We actually... handed out invitations for the whole neighborhood, and then we gave them a QR code to get on and we thought... if we got 75 and we had planned for 75, we'd be doing pretty well and we had 130 in the first two days."

The food was free and the kitchen staff spent the day smoking chickens and pork roasts.

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Pet boarding facility owner facing charges against animals and employee Daniel O'Sullivan owns Boardmoor Pet Resort off I-25 in Fountain. Earlier this month, he pleaded guilty to an animal cruelty charge after a dog died at the facility earlier this year. He's facing two additional charges. Pet boarding facility owner facing charges against animals and employee

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