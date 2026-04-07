Coloradans choose 'CoCo' as name for new passenger train service

COLORADO (KOAA) — With almost 26,000 votes cast by Coloradans, the Front Range Passenger Rail District announced the winning name for the new passenger rail service.
The district and Governor Jared Polis announced the winning name as Colorado Connector, or 'CoCo.'
The contest invited Coloradans to help choose the name of the train that will connect the following communities beginning in 2029:
- Trinidad
- Pueblo
- Colorado Springs
- Douglas County
- Littleton
- Denver
- Boulder
- Westminster
- Louisville
- Broomfield
- Longmont
- Loveland
- Fort Collins
The list of the four finalists of the name of the train are listed below:
- Colorado Connector ("CoCo")
- Colorado Ranger
- Front Range Express Destinations ("FRED")
- RangeLink
The Front Range Passenger Rail District says the name Colorado Connector highlights the trains purpose to link communities, expand mobility and make travel between cities easier.
The name also reflects a vision of the future for transportation in Colorado.
“This name reflects both the communities this train will connect and the promise of the service we’re building for them,” said Sal Pace, general manager of the Front Range Passenger Rail District. “After years of planning and study, we are seeing real momentum, bringing us closer to a train Coloradans will be able to ride in just a few years.”
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