Coloradans choose 'CoCo' as name for new passenger train service

COLORADO (KOAA) — With almost 26,000 votes cast by Coloradans, the Front Range Passenger Rail District announced the winning name for the new passenger rail service.

The district and Governor Jared Polis announced the winning name as Colorado Connector, or 'CoCo.'

The contest invited Coloradans to help choose the name of the train that will connect the following communities beginning in 2029:



Trinidad

Pueblo

Colorado Springs

Douglas County

Littleton

Denver

Boulder

Westminster

Louisville

Broomfield

Longmont

Loveland

Fort Collins

The list of the four finalists of the name of the train are listed below:



Colorado Connector ("CoCo")

Colorado Ranger

Front Range Express Destinations ("FRED")

RangeLink

The Front Range Passenger Rail District says the name Colorado Connector highlights the trains purpose to link communities, expand mobility and make travel between cities easier.

The name also reflects a vision of the future for transportation in Colorado.

“This name reflects both the communities this train will connect and the promise of the service we’re building for them,” said Sal Pace, general manager of the Front Range Passenger Rail District. “After years of planning and study, we are seeing real momentum, bringing us closer to a train Coloradans will be able to ride in just a few years.”

___

Her husband hid their debt until he passed, now she tells her story Acknowledge the weight of a financial conversation with your partner, accept that it might be uncomfortable, but think about how uncomfortable it would be if finances were not addressed. Her husband hid their debt until he passed, now she tells her story

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.