College seniors struggle to find jobs despite growing labor market

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — For many students in southeast Colorado Springs, frustration is all too familiar when applying for jobs in their field, even as new federal data shows the job market is still growing.

Dove Jagd, a senior at Pikes Peak State College, is set to graduate in May with three degrees in communication, psychology and anthropology.

"It's just been a lot. I feel a little overwhelmed too," said Jagd.

The latest report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows 178,000 jobs were added in March, mostly in healthcare, transportation and construction.

While federal government employment continued to decline in March since reaching a peak in October 2024, the unemployment rate held steady at 4.3%.

Despite the job growth, Jagd said the hardest part about applying for jobs is not hearing back.

"I think I've applied to two positions a week," said Jagd.

Jagd said she tries to stand out in her applications.

"I tailor my resume directly for my job. I look into the company actually because I want the company to align with my interests," said Jagd. "I wish I could get some feedback on why I was rejected so that way I can work on it."

She noticed many job descriptions require prior experience, even with an associate degree.

"However, it's hard to get experience when there is no real entry-level jobs in that area," said Jagd.

The Pikes Peak Workforce Center saw more than 150 job seekers at their first job fair on April 1, with around 200 people attending each month.

"Job seekers can still find work, but it may well take longer and require more targeted searching," the Pikes Peak Workforce Center said.

For the new workforce generation, they just want an opportunity.

"Employers should look for people who are ready to grow, and I think college students are the correct population. We are always ready for challenges. We are always ready to grow," said Jagd.

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