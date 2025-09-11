Closure of Safeway on Murray Boulevard poses challenges for local shoppers in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Safeway located on Murray Boulevard in Colorado Springs is more than just a place to buy groceries; it serves as a vital community resource for many local residents.

For Diana Stevens, a regular shopper at this location, the store’s closure in early November represents a significant disruption to her routine.

“I don’t have a car, so I need places I can get to quick and easy,” said Stevens, who rides her electric wheelchair to shop at Safeway three times a week.

The store’s proximity is particularly convenient for Stevens, as it allows her to access not only groceries but also bus passes and use her SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) card.

Unfortunately, Stevens’ attempts to order groceries from Walmart have been met with difficulties, including issues with accepting her SNAP card and high delivery fees.

“I’ve already tried ordering from Walmart again, and they keep saying they can’t take my food stamp card, or they have a problem, or they want to charge me an arm and a leg to get my groceries,” Stevens added.

With Safeway’s imminent closure, the nearest alternatives for local shoppers will be a King Soopers, which is about a 25-minute walk away, or a Walmart, located an hour and 14 minutes on foot.

This change will disproportionately impact those like Stevens who rely on walking or public transportation for their shopping needs.

In a statement to our newsroom, a Safeway spokesperson explained the closure as part of a broader strategy for growth and operational excellence.

Safeway recently unified its Intermountain and Denver divisions into the newly formed Mountain West Division.

“Occasionally, after long and careful deliberation, it becomes necessary to make the difficult decision to close certain locations,” the spokesperson said. To read the full statement and learn more about this decision, click here.

All closures are set to take place on or before November 7, 2025.

Silver Key Senior Services, located directly across the street from Safeway, plays a crucial role in helping meet the needs of seniors in the area.

The organization has long partnered with Safeway to help fill their food pantry, which provides critical assistance to the 12,000 seniors they serve annually, with more than 2,000 benefiting from the pantry each year.

Jason DeaBueno, the president and CEO of Silver Key, explained how integral Safeway’s partnership is to their mission. When customers participate in the store’s “Round Up” program.

“When people do the Round Up at that store directly, that resource comes right back into our organization to be able to help those that don’t have the resources to make ends meet,” said DeaBueno.

The ability to walk to Safeway, Deabueno added, is also crucial for many seniors in the area.

“In this case, it’s critical for people to stay connected. When you’ve got walkability and you can connect with others, even if it’s just walking to the store together, it addresses isolation and loneliness,” he said.

The proximity of Safeway to essential services like pharmacies, bus stops, and grocery stores was a key factor in the approval of the nearby Silver Key senior apartment complex.

Now, with the store closing, residents and local organizations are facing the challenge of finding alternative solutions.

“It makes it really hard when they close,” said Stevens, reflecting the concerns of many who rely on the store’s accessibility.

As the community grapples with the loss of this essential service, Silver Key and other local organizations are exploring ways to support residents who will be most affected, particularly seniors and low-income individuals who need access to transportation and food assistance.

