Climb time: Kids on Bikes coach Seth Carlson eyes the 2026 Pikes Peak Apex

COLORADO SPRINGS — As the Pikes Peak Apex Mountain Bike Race approaches, News 5 sponsored racer Seth Carlson shows his skill catching air off a ridge in Ute Valley Park.

"I know I'm not going to win this race on the downhill, but I'll definitely win it on the uphill," Carlson said.

To be clear, Carlson will be in the pack on the downhill. He also knows the uphill is where he can lead.

"I'm just really good at climbing," Carlson said.

The unassuming 18-year-old who just graduated lets his riding do the talking. He raced a year ago at the Apex and did well.

"I mean last year I got 5th overall and I was able to podium the second day," Carlson said.

Leading up to the race, he is spending a lot of time with young supporters who also look up to him. Seth coaches at summer camps for the Colorado Springs non-profit Kids on Bikes.

"They know I race, they can definitely tell. I definitely think it helps give them a little bit of confidence knowing their coach has an idea of what they're doing," Carlson said.

Before coaching, he was one of the Kids on Bikes kids himself. His experience makes way for a mentor connection with kids figuring out their cycling skills.

"It helps that I can show them what a racer's mindset looks like and how to apply that to normal everyday riding," Carlson said.

There is a mindshift from every day to race day at the Apex.

"It's one day, only one day to prove yourself. So, I'm hoping I can just go out there and really see what I can do," Carlson said.

Talking strategy, Carlson says this year's race has to be approached differently. Last year it was about pacing himself over three days of racing. This year it is all-in for one day.

Carlson is racing in the Mountain Bike Marathon, a 35-mile race in and around North Cheyenne Cañon.

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