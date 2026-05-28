Clean & Safe Pilot Program in Downtown Colorado Springs releases results

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Clean & Safe Pilot Program in Downtown Colorado Springs has released numbers as it aims to improve cleanliness and safety.

The program, which launched in August, 2025, uses the following to address conditions in Downtown Colorado Springs:



ambassadors

expanded security

outreach services

existing dedicated clean team

Below is a breakdown of what the program has done from its launch to March:



2,066 security incidents handled, with police involvement in 2.7% of cases

371 direct requests for assistance from businesses and Downtown patrons

more than 3,500 visitor interactions and more than 1,500 business check-ins by ambassadors

193 graffiti tags removed

1,663 spills cleaned

more than 42,000 cigarette butts and gum pieces cleared

more than 1,600 contacts with unhoused individuals

141 individuals engaged by outreach teams, with:

13.4% (19 people) achieving housing or stability 49.6% (70 people) accepting case management 68% (97 people) actively seeking housing



According to the Downtown Partnership, ambassadors provided hospitality, de-escalation and on-the-ground support during peak hours.

The Downtown Partnership says the program also does the following:



reduces strain on police resources

supports local businesses

improves the overall Downtown experience for residents and visitors

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