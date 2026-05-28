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Clean & Safe Pilot Program in Downtown Colorado Springs releases results

Downtown Colorado Springs
Daniel Forster
Downtown Colorado Springs
Posted

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Clean & Safe Pilot Program in Downtown Colorado Springs has released numbers as it aims to improve cleanliness and safety.

The program, which launched in August, 2025, uses the following to address conditions in Downtown Colorado Springs:

  • ambassadors
  • expanded security
  • outreach services
  • existing dedicated clean team

Below is a breakdown of what the program has done from its launch to March:

  • 2,066 security incidents handled, with police involvement in 2.7% of cases 
  • 371 direct requests for assistance from businesses and Downtown patrons
  • more than 3,500 visitor interactions and more than 1,500 business check-ins by ambassadors 
  • 193 graffiti tags removed
  • 1,663 spills cleaned
  • more than 42,000 cigarette butts and gum pieces cleared
  • more than 1,600 contacts with unhoused individuals
  • 141 individuals engaged by outreach teams, with: 
    • 13.4% (19 people) achieving housing or stability 
    • 49.6% (70 people) accepting case management 
    • 68% (97 people) actively seeking housing 

According to the Downtown Partnership, ambassadors provided hospitality, de-escalation and on-the-ground support during peak hours.

The Downtown Partnership says the program also does the following:

  • reduces strain on police resources
  • supports local businesses
  • improves the overall Downtown experience for residents and visitors

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