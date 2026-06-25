City releases draft of AnnexCOS plan, asking for public feedback

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The City of Colorado Springs is inviting community members to review and share feedback on a draft for its AnnexCOS plan.

AnnexCOS aims to guide future annexation decisions for the city.

For the last three years, the city says the following people have worked together on developing AnnexCOS and updating the city's 2006 Annexation Plan:



city staff

elected officials

appointed officials

community stakeholders

community members

The city says the effort was initiated from PlanCOS, the adoption of new policies and planning tools.

According to the city, public engagement conducted in 2024 and 2025 identified the following topics community members believed were important by community members when considering annexations:



infrastructure and utility capacity

transportation connections

housing opportunities

fiscal impacts

compatibility with surrounding development

The city says these priorities helped shape the draft.

“AnnexCOS reflects years of community conversations about what residents want considered when evaluating future annexation proposals,” said City Planning Director Kevin Walker. “This draft is an opportunity for the public to see how that feedback has been incorporated and to help shape the final plan before it is considered for adoption.”

To review the draft plan and complete the community survey, visit the City of Colorado Springs website. The survey will be open from now until 5 p.m. on July 7.

The city says the feedback gathered from the survey will help inform discussions by the Colorado Springs Planning Commission, City Council and the Planning Department as they consider adopting the plan.

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Downtown-goers react to Tuesday's damaging hail storm in Colorado Springs Twigs, small branches and leaves covered the ground across Downtown Colorado Springs following Tuesday's storm. Downtown-goers react to Tuesday's damaging hail storm in Colorado Springs

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