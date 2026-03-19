City of Pueblo wants to bring more jobs and businesses in using voter-approved sales tax

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — The City of Pueblo wants to bring more jobs and businesses into the city using the voter-approved half-cent sales tax.

On Thursday, Mayor Heather Graham said the goal is to use money from the fund to help give loans to new and existing businesses.

The money can be used to help businesses start, expand, or build infrastructure.

"The city is open for business, and we want your business, we want you in our community, we want you to bring jobs here, we want our citizens to have good jobs." Pueblo Mayor Heather Graham

City government used to partner with the Pueblo Economic Development Corporation to bring in more jobs, but that partnership ended last year.

It will be up to the city council to approve any projects using the sales tax money.

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