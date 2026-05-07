City of Pueblo Stormwater Utility has plan in place to ease street flooding

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — Pueblo has a plan in place to ease street flooding on the city's south side. The City of Pueblo Stormwater Utility is focusing on the areas around Bessemer and the Colorado State Fairgrounds.
The group is planning projects at the following places to help address the flooding issue:
- Pueblo Central High School's baseball field
- Arroyo Avenue
- Summit Avenue
The projects are expected to cost more than $25 million. The money will come from the stormwater fee collected on customer water bills.
"It really comes down to public safety, health and welfare," said Noah Stamm, a Stormwater Coordinator. "We got tons of complaints where water is backing up to people's yards, flooding their cars all that good stuff, so, it is important to get this water routed safely where it belong(s) in the Arkansas River and not (in) people's yards."
Work is expected to get underway next April, starting with Summit Avenue.
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