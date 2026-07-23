City of Pueblo program offering some homeowners free paint jobs

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — Free paint jobs are being offered to some homeowners in Pueblo as part of the city’s Neighbors Helping Neighbors program.

City government will pick two homes to receive the free paint jobs. Some of the qualifications for the program include the following:



your house must be on the northwest side of the city

you have to own your home

you have to have lived at your home for at least two years

“We are hoping to utilize this program to preserve the existing housing stock in Pueblo," said Alexis Romero-Stewart, Housing and Community Development Specialist for the City of Pueblo. "Most of the housing stock is over 50 years old, and it is very beneficial to help preserve that as best we can.”

The deadline to sign up is Monday at 5 p.m. To fill out an application, visit the City of Pueblo's website.

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