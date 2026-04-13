City of Manitou Springs moves to Level 1 Water Restrictions amid low snowpack

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The City of Manitou Springs has moved to Level 1 Water Restrictions as Colorado experiences a record low snowpack.
You can view a breakdown of when you should water your lawn below:
- Even numbered homes
- Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday
- Odd numbered homes
- Wednesday, Friday, Sunday
The city says you should only water for a maximum of two hours per day from 5 a.m. to 8 a.m. or 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. You should also only water 20 minutes per zone.
Any violations of the Level 1 Water Restrictions can result in a minimum $100 fine.
The city says hand watering is allowed at any-time as long as the hose is equipped with an automatic shutoff valve. They also say unrestricted drip irrigation is permitted at any time.
To learn more about water conservation, visit the City of Manitou Springs website.
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