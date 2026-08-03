City of Manitou Springs asking community to conserve water through Wednesday

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The City of Manitou Springs is asking community members and businesses to conserve water from now through Wednesday.

On Monday, the City of Manitou Springs Water Treatment Division began the process of refilling the community's primary two-million-gallon Mesa water storage tank.

The city says refilling the tank is a critical operation that places increased demand on their water treatment system, which is why they are asking community members to reduce usage.

“Community cooperation is vital during this process,” said John Elwell, Water Treatment Plant ORC. “By conserving water over the next few days, residents can help support system stability and ensure a smooth and timely refill of the tank.”

Once the Mesa tank is full, the city says normal water use may continue under Stage I water restrictions. For more information on those restrictions, as well as water usage, visit the City of Manitou Springs website.

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