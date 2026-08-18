City of Fountain Utilities using sheep to control weeds on section of land

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KOAA) — The City of Fountain Utilities is using sheep to control weeds on land next to a power substation and solar array.

According to the city, previous treatment methods at the property, which is located along C&S Road southeast of the Mesa Ridge Parkway and Fountain Mesa Road interchange, proved less effective than in the past.

Because of this, utility officials contacted the Baker family, who are longtime community members of the Fountain area. The family agreed to bring 28 sheep to the property, 10 of which arrived Monday morning. The city says the remaining 18 will arrive on Sunday.

Unlike goats, which the city says can climb on top of structures, the sheep will remain on the ground.

According to the city, this is the first time sheep have been used on the land for weed control. The sheep are expected to stay on the property until freezing temperatures arrive.

The city adds the sheep previously traveled to several rodeos in Colorado Springs and Parachute to participate in mutton bustin'.

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