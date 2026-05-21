City of Colorado Springs putting together pothole dashboard

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — There's a new way to track when that annoying pothole you've been dodging might disappear. The City of Colorado Springs has put together a dashboard called "Pothole Watch."

From there, you'll find a lot of information about potholes, how they're made and how they're fixed. The dashboard has a heat map to show you where crews are repairing potholes.

Mayor Yemi Mobolade says he encourages people to report potholes using the GoCOS app.

"Like a neighborhood watch, Pothole Watch empowers residents to become the eyes and ears of our city by helping to identify problems, the pothole problems and track progress in real time," said Mayor Mobolade.

The city says crews have already filled more than 35,000 potholes so far this year.

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