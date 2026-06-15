City of Colorado Springs opens registration for youth tackle football program

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — On Monday, the City of Colorado Springs opened registration for it's youth tackle football fall sports program.

This is for children in third through eighth grade.

Anyone planning on competing has to complete an official weigh-in between now and July 25. You can do so at the Colorado Springs Sports Office, which is located in Memorial Park.

Practice is set to begin in mid-August. The city tells News5 they are also looking for adults to volunteer as coaches.

In addition to tackle football, the city is also offering flag football and soccer. For more information on grades for each sport and dates for practices, visit the City of Colorado Springs website.

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