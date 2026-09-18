City Council postpones Project Taurus data center decision six months

COLORADO SPRINGS — The opposing sides in the Colorado Springs data center debate are now figuring out what is next after city council postponed a decision on the center's future.

A run-in with police is what many are focusing on after a daylong city council hearing filled with contentious public comments about the proposed data center on Colorado Springs' Westside. In the end, city council postponed a decision for six months.

"And the motion passes seven to two," said the Colorado Springs City Clerk after the council's vote.

"I think that's the 2nd best outcome we could have had," said Kate Kent, one of the leads among a group of neighbors appealing the project approval by city planning.

Kent is pleased council members took arguments about flaws in the process seriously. The six months now requires work to make their argument stronger.

"It's raising money to continue this fight, and it's continuing to identify experts to talk about this to help people really understand what the impact of this project is going to be," Kent said.

Developer Jason Green said prior to the meeting that he had followed the zoning and city code rules above and beyond what is required.

"In the event that we're not approved, we only have one set of recourse because I'll be honest with you, if we were to let that go, we're setting a horrible precedent for the rest of the country," Green said.

There was a meeting with lawyers the day after the council vote, and a statement was released saying his company is evaluating whether or not this is the right partnership. The statement also says promises made to the community during this process will be honored win or lose.

"We are proud of the partnerships we've established with the community of Colorado Springs, especially those intended to serve the next generation of residents: a $300,000 commitment to build a new playground at Jackson Elementary and a $50,000 commitment for a new computer lab at the Colorado Springs School of Technology. We intend to honor these commitments regardless of the outcome of this process," the statement said.

There are also questions from both sides about city council’s objectivity. The new hearing date is set for just after the city election in April of 2027. Several city council members referenced the date which created concerns of playing politics among those who brought it up and others on council.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

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