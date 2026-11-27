COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — For Paula Woodward and her grandson, Tony Cordova, giving back has become a 10-year Christmas tradition.

It started when Tony was just three years old, and the two haven't missed a year, even finding ways to donate during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It makes me feel good because you know you're doing the right thing and helping others," Tony said.

Their donations go to Christmas Unlimited, a Colorado Springs nonprofit that has served the community since 1923.

The organization helped 4,000 children in 2024. Last year, that number grew to 6,500.

"The need for Christmas assistance is not going away. Things are more expensive. Life is more expensive," said Susan Di Napoli, executive director of Christmas Unlimited.

For the first time, AMR also partnered with the nonprofit for a community toy drive, collecting donations in an effort to fill an ambulance.

"Our goal today is to fill the whole ambulance with all of the toys," said Becca Maestas, an account executive with AMR.

How you can help

Christmas Unlimited is asking for new, unwrapped toys for children 12 and younger.

Some of the most-needed items include:



Games and puzzles

Legos and building toys

Toys for younger children

Bicycles

Donations can be dropped off at:



Colorado Springs fire stations

Christmas Unlimited's warehouse at 2204 E. Boulder Street

AMR's base at 980 Elkton Drive (confirm ongoing availability before visiting)

Businesses, schools and community groups can also organize toy drives.

Help raise the roof

The nonprofit is also raising money to replace the roof on its toy warehouse.

The project is estimated to cost $100,000, and the organization has about $35,000 saved.

The campaign is called "Raising the Roof for Santa."

"We are hoping that the community can come through and help us with the rest of that money," Di Napoli said.

Cash donations are being directed toward the roof project.

How families can apply for assistance

Families with children 12 and younger who need holiday assistance must apply through a participating community organization.



Contact a community organization you already work with, such as DHS, a community center or your child's school.

You can also call 211 through United Way for help finding a participating agency.

for help finding a participating agency. Applications are not submitted directly through Christmas Unlimited.

Applications are still being accepted.

For information about donating toys, giving money, volunteering or applying for assistance, visit ChristmasUnlimited.org.

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