Child shot in Colorado Springs Thursday morning, suspect in custody

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A child was shot in the arm Thursday morning in Colorado Springs, and police took a suspect into custody.

Police said the call came in shortly after 2 a.m. in the 220 block of Shadow Ridge Grove, west of North Nevada Avenue and just north of Garden of the Gods Road.

The initial call reported someone breaking into cars at an apartment complex in the area, according to police. During the investigation, police said a person confronted the suspect, who then fired multiple shots.

One of the bullets went through a wall and struck a child in the bicep. The child is expected to recover.

Police took the suspect into custody. No other details about the suspect have been released.

This is a developing story. The article will be updated as more information becomes available.

Renovations Wrap Up At Fox Run Regional Park Renovations wrap up at Fox Run Regional Park

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.