Child maltreatment cases have declined in Colorado, but advocates say awareness remains critical

MONUMENT, Colo. (KOAA) — New data from the Colorado Department of Human Services (CDHS) shows nearly 6,000 children were victims of abuse or neglect in 2025, marking the lowest number in the past five years.

In comparison, more than 10,000 cases were reported in 2021.

While the decline is encouraging, state officials stress it does not mean the problem is going away.

At Brad’s House in Monument, the impact of those numbers is felt every day.

Inside the facility, a whiteboard filled with daily schedules and meals reflects more than just routine. It represents stability, structure, and care for the young men who live there.

“We are at six here… six in Pueblo… six at Mesa Ridge,” said Director Logan Baumgarn.

That’s about 20 children across locations, each one needing safety and support. Many of them have experienced serious challenges at a young age.

But even with the downward trend, thousands of children are still affected.

“I’d say most of our boys, most of our residents have experienced some kind of abuse or neglect at one point,” Baumgarn said.

According to CDHS, neglect remains the most common form of maltreatment.

April Jenkins, Child Protection and Prevention Manager with CDHS, says prevention starts with something simple: connection.

“This is even more the reason why we are urging Coloradans to reach out and support each other,” Jenkins said.

She encourages people to check in with those around them.

“Ask, ‘How can I help you? How can I support you? Are there resources you need to thrive?” Jenkins said.

She says there's an easy way to report child abuse and neglect. The number is 1-844-CO-4-KIDS. You can also call 2-1-1. It is a resource line statewide.

At Brad’s House, the focus is on giving children what many have been missing.

“They just want to be loved… they want to be seen, they want to be heard… they want to feel that safety,” Baumgarn said.

Even as the numbers improve, advocates say the mission remains the same, ensuring every child has a safe and supportive system.

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