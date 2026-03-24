Cheyenne Mountain Zoo mourning the loss of a baby sloth Sunday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo is mourning the loss of a baby sloth that was born on March 6 in Colorado Springs.

The zoo says after nearly 48 hours of around-the-clock care, the baby sloth passed away Sunday morning.

According to the zoo, the first months of an animal's life are delicate despite human care. According to the Species Survival Plan, the sloth infant mortality rate is around 40% before the age of one.

The zoo says the baby's mom, Aysan, received an examination over the weekend and she seems to be in good health. They say her care team will keep a close eye on her.

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Evacuations remain in place for wildfire burning in Colorado Evacuation for the 24 Fire remain in place along Highway 115 for a fire burning on Fort Carson land. Here are the latest updates from the weekend and the impact it is causing the community. Evacuations remain in place for wildfire burning in Colorado

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