Ceremony held Monday welcomes new Air Force Academy Dean of Faculty

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (KOAA) — The Air Force Academy has a new Dean of Faculty. A ceremony was held Monday to welcome in Colonel (Col.) James Valpiani.



Watch News5's coverage of when Col. Valpiani was announced as the new Dean of Faculty below:

Col. Valpiani is a 2004 United States Air Force Academy (USAFA) graduate, who wascommissioned as the top graduate in the overall order of merit. He has also flown in nearly 100 combat missions.

USAFA says Col. Valpiani replaces Col. Steven Hasstedt, who was the longest serving acting dean in academy history. He was in that position since the former Dean of Faculty, Brigadier General Linell Letendre, retired last May.

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