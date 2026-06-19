Celebrity chef Robert Irvine visits Fort Carson as part of Army Food Program

FORT CARSON, Colo. (KOAA) — Fort Carson is focused on healthier eating, and a famous chef stopped by to check it out. Celebrity chef Robert Irvine visited the Mountain Post on Thursday.

Irvine has taken on the role of an unpaid consultant for the Army Food Program modernization initiative. Fort Carson is one of the first Army posts to be part of this program.

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. stopped by last week to check out Fort Carson's updated food initiatives.



Watch News5's coverage of Secretary Kennedy's visit below:

Secretary Kennedy says he hopes other military bases can model what Fort Carson is doing with their meals.

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