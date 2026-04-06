CDOT begins two major road construction projects on I-25 and Highway 50 in Pueblo County this week

PUEBLO COUNTY — The Colorado Department of Transportation is beginning two road construction projects in Pueblo County on Monday, that could impact drivers on Interstate 25 and Highway 50.

On a six-and-a-half-mile stretch of I-25 just north of Pueblo, crews are installing cable rail in the median. The project includes grading work and cleaning culverts and inlets to ensure proper drainage.

"Cable rail really helps prevent those crossover crashes from one direction of traffic crossing over into the other direction, which can often be fatal collisions when that happens. So this cable rail really prevents that. It absorbs the impact and keeps the car on the right side of the road," CDOT spokesperson Amber Shipley said.

Drivers can expect shoulder and left lane closures on I-25. Work will take place from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., Sunday through Thursday.

"All of this work will be at nighttime so that it'll lessen the impacts on our commuters," Shipley said.

She said the I-25 project is anticipated to be completed by the end of August.

CDOT is also starting a 13-mile resurfacing project on Highway 50, stretching from Purcell Boulevard in Pueblo West to the Fremont County line.

"It will add 10 years of life to that pavement. So that's a good thing for those people that commute between Canyon City and Pueblo," Shipley said.

The Highway 50 project will require single-lane and shoulder closures, with crews working both during the day and overnight. They will also be working on the guard rail throughout this stretch of roadway.

"If they're traveling between Canyon City and Pueblo or Penrose and Pueblo, add a little bit extra time because it's narrowing down to one lane. Traffic isn't as significant, but it might delay them by five to 10 minutes," Shipley said.

The resurfacing project on Highway 50 will run through the fall of 2026.

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