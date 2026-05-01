Cañon City Music and Blossom Festival returns this weekend with drone show, 'Stars over the Rockies' theme

CANON CITY — The annual Cañon City Music and Blossom Festival returns this weekend, with organizers expecting nearly 30,000 people to visit Saturday.

The festival began more than 80 years ago as a Fruit Day celebrating local apple orchards and has since grown into a Cañon City staple. This year's theme is Stars over the Rockies, honoring Colorado's 150th anniversary.

Cañon City native Greg Dirito said the long-running celebration highlights the town's history and welcomes visitors.

"Its a great festival, it means a lot to our community," Dirito said. "We're ready to see these growth parts that come out of our community and really like to show our best foot forward. The hiking, the mountain biking, everything about it."

Cañon City High School students and Blossom Queens Olivia, Heather and Zafa said this year's event is packed full with family-friendly activities, including marching band performances and, for the first time, a drone show.

"They're always so much fun to hear. It's always such a fun experience to see all the different kinds of floats, all the different kinds of trucks."

Zafa said attending the festival is a family tradition.

"I've been going since I was very little and it's been something that as a family we get to experience every year which I love."

She said the festival brings the community together in a unique way.

"It's lively with tons of love and just so much to experience. You get to see the historic Canyon City, you get to meet all new people, all the people of Canyon City who make it the amazing Canyon City it is."

The parade starts on 3rd and Main Street and will run till 14th street. Dirito’s is at the starting point for the parade and says the extra crowds are good for business.

"It's just a way for us to do our part. It is a great day for the restaurant. We love to see the tourists come in, especially after the parade,” Dirito said.

The parade begins Saturday at 1 p.m. A full list of events and times is available here.

___

Deadline to apply for LEAP in Colorado is April 30 Details on Colorado's Low-Income Energy Assistance Program. Deadline to apply for LEAP in Colorado is April 30

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.