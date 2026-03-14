Cañon City mayor vows to find solution after Facebook post gains traction highlighting homeless camps

CAÑON CITY, Colo. (KOAA) — Cañon City Mayor Phil Lund says he is working to find a solution for the unhoused population while also addressing concerns from residents and property owners.

Lund's post, which drew over 500 likes and more than 450 comments, included photos of homeless camps that have since been cleared.

"We've got to make sure we're taking care of all the citizens of the city and those who have homes that their properties are not being violated," Lund said.

The mayor said he is committed to hearing all perspectives before acting. He tells News5 he has spoken to businesses, community members, and those who are homeless in Cañon City.

"I need to listen to all sides and we need to find out what the truth is and we need to deal with it," Lund said.

He also outlined a shift in how the city plans to direct resources toward the homeless population. He said there will be a press conference on April 9 to address concerns relating to homelessness.

News5 asked for a sneak peek.

"We're going to give to agencies who are supporting them as opposed to individuals, which causes them to just stay on the street and live a lifestyle that probably is not to their benefit," Lund said.

Below is a photo taken by Mayor Lund. The camp has since been removed, but this is what he is referring to in his Facebook post.

Deedee Clement, executive director of the nonprofit Loaves and Fishes, said the number of people experiencing homelessness in Cañon City is currently around 80, with 37 of them in the organization's emergency shelter.

"We're looking at about like 40 some people that are on our streets," Clement said.

Clement said the reason the community may be seeing more homeless people out in public is tied to the changing weather, but she also says there isn't necessarily an increase in new faces.

"The weather is warmer and they're starting to, to just come back into the community," Clement said.

Some residents say the issue is not new. Canon City resident John Gray said he has noticed a gradual increase over several years.

"I would say over the last 5 years there's definitely been an uptick that's definitely more noticeable," Gray said.

Gray also said the community needs to look at the root causes.

"We need to realize that this is a symptom of some issues that we have, and I feel that we should work to address those," Gray said.

Community member Dan Reed called for the city to look beyond short-term fixes.

"Instead of the band-aid, look into successful programs in other countries even or in the United States, you know, that have worked well and copy that. That would be a good approach," Reed said.

News5 spoke to a few downtown businesses who didn't want to go on camera, but they said they haven't noticed much of an increase in homelessness in Cañon City recently. One owner said what he has noticed is more police patrolling Main Street.

A solution is in the works to provide resources for unhoused people. News5 will continue to follow up with the mayor when the city puts a plan in place.

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