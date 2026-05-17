Campo, Colorado, ordered to evacuate due to a fast-moving wildfire

BACA COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — Residents of the Town of Campo are ordered to evacuate immediately due to a fast-moving grassfire burning in Baca County, Colorado.

There's a shelter open at Springfield School.

The Baca County Office of Emergency Management (OEM) sent out an emergency alert at 2:06 pm on Sunday, May 17, 2026, stating, "Evacuate immediately due to wildfire near Campo... A fast-moving wildfire is approaching the area. Evacuations are now mandatory."

Mandatory evacuations include the Town of Campo and Road 24 to Highway 287, south of Road J to the state line, because of the wildfire.

The Baca County OEM also says to check on neighbors, but to only call 911 for emergencies.

The fires are south, moving north to northwest. There's no official estimate of their sizes at this time.

Baca and Pueblo Counties use Rave to reach community members during an emergency. To sign up for Rave in Baca County, visit Baca County's website. To sign up for cell phone emergency alerts in Pueblo County, visit the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office website.

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