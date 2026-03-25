Bystander died after 'speed contest' in Colorado Springs, according to police

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A person is dead following an apparent "speed contest," according to Colorado Springs Police.

Police shared in their online blotter that they were called to the intersection of Briargate Boulevard and Lexington Drive Sunday at about 8:10 p.m. Two vehicles crashed head-on in the westbound lanes of Briargate Boulevard, according to police.

"Preliminary information indicated that the eastbound vehicle had been engaged in a speed contest with another vehicle prior to the collision," police wrote on their blotter. "Both drivers were transported to local hospitals with serious but initially non‑life‑threatening injuries. It was later reported that the driver of the westbound vehicle died as a result of complications related to surgery stemming from the crash."

Police say speed is a suspected factor in the crash, and the investigation is ongoing.

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