Buffalo Soldier to be memorialized in Pueblo after more than a century

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — After more than a century, a Buffalo Soldier will be memorialized in Pueblo. Ray Brown spent more than a year researching Hardy Faulkner, who was buried at Roselawn Cemetery after his name was misspelled.

Brown discovered Faulker was a Buffalo Solider, which is a famed all-black Civil War unit.

Brown sent his findings to the department Veterans Affairs, and they confirmed his research.

"That makes my heart satisfied to know that we again found another solider, and we can recognize his military achievements," said Brown.

Brown says he hopes to receive Faulkner's grave stone before the end of July. For now, there is a temporary marker honoring the former Buffalo Soldier.

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Camp Jackson listed for millions as group works to keep summer camp alive A petition to save Camp Jackson has collected nearly 1,500 signatures since the YMCA of Pueblo announced the permanent closure of the popular Rye summer camp. Camp Jackson listed for millions as group works to keep summer camp alive

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